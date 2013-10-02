Millionaire Dating Site WealthyMenCupid.com Provides Wealthy Singles Network Access to Finding Love

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- The internet world of dating wealthy men just got easier. Wealthymencupid.com is a growing and popular online dating network where it is convenient for ladies to connect and get to know rich men who want to fall in love online. The new web portal is a bridge for all wealthy men who sometimes may feel like it is more difficult to connect with others, due to the level of success and prosperity they possess. The millionaire dating site brings lovers together who understand each other, and connects them for exciting excursions and experiences.



The website at Wealthymencupid.com provides access to thousands of rich men seeking to meet ladies with style and beauty. The concept brings like-minded souls together, who love all the money to share and spend, but cannot seem to find a perfect companion to engage with.



Wealthymencupid.com is for real people who enjoy having real fun. Women appreciate the ease of use in locating opportunities to date wealthy men. WealthyMenCupid.com is the first, of its kind. It has grown successfully into the largest and most effective dating site in the world. The millionaire matchmaker site brings together winning people such as CEOs, pro athletes, doctors, lawyers, investors, entrepreneurs, beauty queens, fitness models and Hollywood celebrities, to name a few.



The high caliber dating site is free to join and create a profile where already 1,633,320 quality members exist today. Dating rich men has never been so easy for the ladies. The engaging millionaire dating site offers three membership purchase options:



- 6 months (about $30.00 / month) Billed in 1 EASY Payment of $180.00

- 3 months (about $40.00 / month) Billed in 1 EASY Payment of $120.00

- 1 month (about $2.00 / day) Billed in 1 EASY Payment of $60.00



About Wealthymencupid.com

The millionaire matchmaker has all the features of other dating websites including photo sharing, private photos, chat, email, wink abilities, and extensive profile building features where people share who they are and what type of personality traits they prefer when dating their ideal individual.



Online dating sites allow individuals to make contact and communicate with each other over the Internet, with the objective of developing a personal, romantic, or sexual relationship. Before they can search the database for other individuals, people using criteria they set, such as age range, gender and location. Wealthymencupid.com utilizes market metaphor to properly match people. The site boasts an increasing amount of connections for the wealthy men who seek beautiful women online.



Learn more information, please contact Echo at 1-(855)-599-8811 or visit wealthymencupid.com directly.