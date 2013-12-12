Millionaire Match Offers Affiliate Webmasters Great Chance to Get Extra Bonus in Dec, 2013

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Millionaire Match®, the well-known millionaire dating site voted “best of the web” by Forbes.com, determines to offer its affiliate webmasters an extra $5 for each sale in December if monthly sales are increased by 10. An extra $8 for each sale will be rewarded if monthly sales exceed 20. This is available for pay per sale partners only.



“This is really good news since many of our partners can make 40+ sales every month,” according to Lucy L, manager of Millionaire Match® sales department. Since its launch in 2000, Millionaire Match® has powered thousands of affiliated millionaire dating sites for its partners. Webmasters only need to register a domain and point its DNS to Millionaire Match® name server. Millionaire Match® will design the site and set it online within 7 days for free. During the past 12 years, its affiliated millionaire dating sites have brought millions of quality singles into Millionaire Match® community. Till this press release, Millionaire Match® has gathered over 2,059,929 successful singles & admirers, which makes the conversion rate very high.



As a leading millionaire dating site in the industry, Millionaire Match® has been paying the highest commissions, that’s why webmasters prefer to partner with Millionaire Match® rather than any other millionaire dating sites. “At present, most of our affiliate partners are from the USA. We would like to have more partners in Canada, Australia, Singapore and Japan,” said Lucy L. “Online dating proves to be one of the best business models online. We have been in the dating business for over 12 years. Our affiliate programs pay one of the highest commissions available in the industry. We always design our affiliate sites and banners around the needs of our members - if they're happy then they'll pay, which means you make money. Some of our affiliate partners earn tens of thousands of dollars on a monthly basis. This is a perfect part time job for college students, moms with kids, and retired baby boomers or seniors. No technical experience is required. No need to worry about no or low conversion. No cost.”



To join Millionaire Match dating affiliate program, click http://affiliate.millionairematch.com/?tid=George



To meet successful singles nearby, visit http://www.millionairematch.com/i/official



About Millionaire Match

Millionaire Match® is the original and largest millionaire dating site with over 2,059,929 successful singles and admirers. It was launched by Successful Match in Oct. 2000.



Media Contact: Name: George, E mail: support@millionairematch.com, and Website: http://www.millionairematch.com/i/official