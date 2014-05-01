MillionaireMatch.com Reveals the Top Three Sports Millionaires Prefer as Their Pastime

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- MillionaireMatch.com, the largest dating website that assists millionaires to find love and happiness, has today announced the results of the keyword analysis run against its search facility, which was aimed at finding out the top three sports that millionaires prefer.



A detailed keyword analysis was run against the thousands of users on MillionaireMatch.com who used the search facility. The results reveal that golf is listed as the most popular sport among millionaires, with an astonishing 57 percent searching for the term “golf” as a keyword. In second place with 23.61 percent, is horse riding, or other equestrian sports involving horses such as polo, as the members used the word “horse” as their keyword. Tennis came in third place, along with Yoga at 5.3 percent, Motorcycle Sports at 5 percent and boating at 2.4 percent.



The results are not surprising since golf is an expensive sport to play and many entrepreneurs will play a round or three with their partners or clients. The important aspect of this keyword analysis is that members who searched for a certain sport are normally interested in a partner who has the same interests. Therefore many members on MillionaireMatch.com can find golfing, polo, tennis or other partners that share their same sporting passions, which in effect can lead to a fruitful and prosperous relationship.



About MillionaireMatch.com

MillionaireMatch.com is an online millionaire dating site which has been bringing together successful singles for over twelve years. It was voted as the "Best of the Web" by Forbes.com. There are many successful persons here include CEOs, pro athletes, doctors, lawyers, investors, entrepreneurs, beauty queens, fitness models and Hollywood celebrities, just to name a few.



Media Contact:

Anne

http://www.SuccessfulMatch.com

+1 (416) 628-1072