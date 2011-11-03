Millions of Websites Offer Affiliate Marketers the Ability to Earn a Full-Time Income says TheAffiliateBlogger.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2011 -- These days, people can get answers and solutions to almost any question they may have by simply opening a web page on their smart phone, tablet or computer. Whether searching for something as simple as an acne remedy or more complex information like building a car engine, there are literally millions of websites dedicated to every type of product and service in existence.



For website owners one of the best ways to tell the world about their product or service is through affiliate marketing. The process is decidedly simple but extremely effective. They simply offer commissions to third-parties to help advertise their company’s products or services and in the end everyone makes a profit.



In most cases, anyone can become an affiliate marketer and earn a little extra money, or a full-time income depending on the time devoted. But knowing how to start and learning about the tools necessary to succeed can be time consuming without the right guidance.



By visiting The AffiliateBlogger.com, aspiring marketers can learn affiliate marketing and find out how to build a successful online business. The site offers step-by-step advice on the best methods to start earning money as an affiliate marketer. Founded by expert affiliate marketer, Michael Liebner, the site also provides visitors with insider-tips with its free weekly e-newsletter.



Affiliate marketing is a legitimate way to earn money online when done the right way. An affiliate marketer earns a commission from a seller or vendor when someone purchases a product through that affiliate’s link. While the tactics vary widely, many people can make a full-time income with the proper affiliate marketing training.



According to Liebner, people looking for a user-friendly affiliate marketing course can get all the information they need by visiting TheAffiliateBlogger.com.



“If you need the help and the training to be a successful affiliate marketer, then I will show you how for free,” said Liebner. “You don’t have to spend a single cent and I’m not out to scam or send you cheesy sales pitches. You’ll get to know real methods that work for me and other successful affiliates.”



Some of the steps covered by the free affiliate marketing training offered on TheAffiliateBlogger.com include: the importance of focusing on a niche, how to find a product or service, the easiest ways to build a website, and how to get traffic.



While affiliate marketing offers serious income potential, it is imperative to develop a business plan and understand the fundamentals to succeed. For more information, visit http://TheAffiliateBlogger.com



About TheAffiliateBlogger.com:

Founded by expert affiliate marketer Michael Liebner, TheAffiliateBlogger.com offers people free training on the basics of affiliate marketing. With step-by-step advice on the best methods, the site helps prepare people to succeed with their own online affiliate marketing business. People can sign up to receive weekly tips with the site’s free e-newsletter.