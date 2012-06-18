MillTrailers.com Offers New Custom Trailer Design Option

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Recently, a website has come onto the scene that has been getting a lot of attention from customers in the market for new trailers. Whether customers want to live in their trailers, work out of their trailers or use their trailers for recreational purposes, Millennium Trailers is providing them with top quality products at low prices.



The website has just recently added a brand new feature that allows customers to design their own trailers. This tool allows customers to design the perfect trailer to suit all of their needs and then order the trailer on the website. No other trailer company can boast such an innovative dedication to customer service. Customers can choose from different hitch types, door types, trailer purposes and sizes. They can also request certain living quarters specifications like dinette size, kitchen size, sofa size, various layouts and extra options like CD players, television hook-ups and extra closets.



In addition to the trailer design tool, visitors can also see the variety of trailers that Millennium Trailers already has in stock. At www.milltrailers.com, they can browse through enclosed trailers as well as dump trailers. For each trailer, there is a product page that lists trailer features and trailer price. Customers can buy trailers online and also use the loan calculator on each product page in order to estimate monthly payments for loans.



Customers in need of financing will find a section dedicated to this topic on the Millennium Trailers website. The site has a full loan application form that is quick and easy to complete.



Another exciting addition to hit Millennium Trailers is the company’s offering of toy haulers. A toy hauler is a specially designed trailer that hauls small vehicles like motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs. Toy haulers can also include living quarters, making them great recreational vehicles. Any customers who are interested in toy haulers should make sure to keep a close eye on the Millennium Trailers website.



Visitors to MillTrailers.com can also browse images of previously sold trailers or take a virtual tour of some of their current range. The site also features a plethora of testimonials from satisfied customers.



About Millennium Trailers

Millennium Trailers focuses on offering quality trailers at discounted prices. From cargo to living quarters, customers are sure to experience the Millennium difference when they purchase. Millennium Trailers has sold over 5,000 trailers to all 50 United States.



For more information, please visit: http://www.milltrailers.com/