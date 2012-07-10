Millwork in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Millwork in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Open doors: Renewed home building and buying will support a recovery
A recovery in the construction sector will drive industry revenue growth. After a contraction in construction activity during the two years to 2011, firms will benefit from improved residential construction, which will likely return to more cyclical growth. Further, pent-up demand from first-time home buyers and more favorable economic conditions will breathe life into the industry. Competition from substitute materials like vinyl, however, is a growing concern for millwork manufacturers.
This industry manufactures hardwood and softwood cut stock and dimension stock timber (lumber and worked wood products cut or shaped into specialized sizes); wood windows and doors; and other millwork, such as wood flooring. The reshaped wood products are sold mainly to housing and other building construction industries and their contractors, as well as to wood product distributors.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Pella Corporation, Andersen Corporation
