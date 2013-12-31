Milton Keynes Studio a Destination for All Photography Requirements in UK

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Milton Keynes studio specialises in offering photographers, commercial clients and creative agencies, one of the best studio rental facilities in UK. “Studio One” features an infinity cove, flexible lounge set, wet room featuring overhead showers, luxury four- poster bedroom set, graffiti wall and contemporary set. This photography studio hire is perfect for fashion, portraits, glamour, product and commercial photography.



Unique Capture has developed its “Studio Two” for its commercial photography clients. It features an independent changing room along with flexible diner/ lounge set and contemporary kitchen set. If one is planning to show external windows, doors, or a full staircase, then this is the studio to hire. The working hob and ovens make this studio suitable for all kinds of food photography/ videography. Lastly, “Studio Three” is used exclusively by the company’s in- house photographer to develop product 360’s and pack shots for some of the biggest brands in UK.



Located just minutes away from M1’s junction 14 and within 2 miles from the train station of Central Milton Keynes, this professional photography studio hire is pretty easy to reach. Plenty of on- site free- parking is available, where photographers from all backgrounds and culture are given a warm welcome by every studio technicians upon arrival. Some of the services offered by Milton Keynes studio hire include designing and building of set, providing qualified and highly skilful studio technicians, Photoshop tuition and re- touching, offering photography training, providing food/ drink/ light refreshments, studio lighting workshops, make- up and stylists, models and photographers.



This photo studio hire can help in custom building any kind of set to the client’s exact specifications. The design and build team will ensure that the client’s creative brief gets fulfilled to the minute of details. The studio technicians here are a bunch of highly talented individuals who will be helping to get the most out of the studios. Expert training and tuitions are offered within the studio as well. It is offered either in small groups or in one- on- one session. The in- house photographers always aim in helping out new talent by expanding their knowledge along with the portfolio. These photographers also conduct sessions where they teach young photographers re- touching skills. Lighting workshops are also conducted here which one can be easily availed of by visiting the website. This rent photography studio also takes great pride in providing professional make- up artists, stylists, models and photographers. One only needs to get in touch with the studio and post their exact requirements.



About Milton Keynes Studio

URL: http://miltonkeynesstudio.com



Milton Keynes Studio is the official website of the UK- based studio, Unique Capture Studio. This studio excels in providing the best studio hiring facilities within this country at reasonable rates possible. The studio house three photography studios, with each of them feature top- of- the- line facilities and services.



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Miltonkeynesstudio

http://miltonkeynesstudio.com