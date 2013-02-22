Milton Security Group Now Making Needed Network Security Even More Affordable for School Budgets

Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Milton Security Group, Inc. has just announced that they are now offering their Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology to schools starting at the low price of $1,980. The price reduction is an effort to help cash-strapped school’s launch secure networks. Milton Security Group, Inc. is a premier manufacturer of adaptive network security appliances and network management solutions for education, business and government.



As the BYOD trend of introducing cell phones, netbooks, tablets, and personal laptops into school networks grows, network security and its cost have become bigger problems for schools across the country. In order to provide the superior network technology that schools need for their BYOD networks, leading adaptive network security company Milton Security Group, Inc. is lowering the price on their network technology in order to make it affordable for any school’s budget.



“We want to take away as many excuses as possible for not deploying a security solution,” said Milton Security Group CEO Jim McMurry. “Consequently, we have worked closely with school districts and brought the price of our units down as far as we can to keep within even the tightest of budgets while offering the technical support they need to make the technology use simple and intuitive.”



Without the proper protection, unknown devices on the Wi-Fi could transfer malware onto the network, gain access to sensitive data, and threaten the overall function of the school. The Milton Security Group product lineup enables granular control over all devices on the network via the first low cost adaptive endpoint and network access control suite of products to prevent these occurrences.



The company’s Edge Security Solutions suite of products is comprised of high-performance Adaptive Network Access Control (Adaptive NAC) and security scanning appliances. The Informer Management Solutions suite of products is designed to help monitor and administrate virtual and physical network infrastructure.



Ease of use and ability of customization of the powerful products Milton Security Group brings to the market allows schools, businesses and government entities to protect their network in a comprehensive manner. Their support team is always standing by to help with any networking issues during deployment as well as issues that arise throughout the year. For more information, please visit http://www.miltonsecurity.com



About Milton Security Group, Inc.

Founded in 2007 by CEO James McMurry, Milton Security Group, Inc. is a Network Security company focusing on Adaptive Network Access Control and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Technologies.