Milton Security Group Provides Network Security Against Popular "Spear Phishing" Email Attacks

Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- In an effort to help businesses, corporations and institutions guard against the growing risk of “spear phishing” email attacks, Milton Security Group, Inc. is now offering the Edge7200 at the low price of $5995. The Adaptive Network Access Control device is one of a suite of adaptive network security appliances and network management solutions developed by Milton Security Group, Inc. for education, business and government entities.



“Spear phishing” emails have become the latest trend in hacking and have inundated several U.S. infrastructures in just a few short months. U.S. newspapers The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal were among some of the first to confirm breaches, paving way for other organizations. As a leader in development of network security appliances and network management solutions, Milton Security Group CEO James McMurry has been working to educate corporations while also providing solutions:



“Without the proper protection, hackers can acquire information such as usernames, passwords, credit card details, etc., by sending out seemingly trustworthy links to email receivers,” said McMurry. “With just one click, users are redirected to websites infected with malware, allowing hackers access to the user’s pertinent information. “From there, the organization’s network security becomes compromised with the hacker gaining more and more control as more employees visit the infected link.”



Since these attacks form the greatest threat to network security known today, Milton Security Group has responded by offering their Edge7200 Adaptive Network Control Device at the low price of just $5995. Milton Security Group's Edge7200 solution is the industry's first Adaptive Network Access Control (Adaptive NAC) appliance that provides identity-based access to the network. It continuously enforces granular policies allowing users to control access and behavior on networks, including on wired or wireless infrastructure.



The Edge7200 device allows for true quarantine capabilities of security risks. The health scan feature of this adaptive NAC device can detect a large set of vulnerabilities. These can range from disabled Antivirus Software to the installation of the most current Microsoft patches. In addition to these scans, the threat filter engine enables users to screen out traffic from worms, viruses, or other malicious software.



The Edge7200 is part of the company’s Edge Security Solutions suite of products, which is comprised of high-performance Adaptive Network Access Control (Adaptive NAC) and security scanning appliances. Their Informer Management Solutions suite of products is designed to help monitor and administrate virtual and physical network infrastructure. For more information, please visit http://www.miltonsecurity.com



About Milton Security Group, Inc.

Founded in 2007 by CEO James McMurry, Milton Security Group, Inc. is a Network Security company focusing on Adaptive Network Access Control and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Technologies. Their product lineup enables granular control over all devices on any network via the first low cost adaptive endpoint and network access control suite of products. Ease of use and ability of customization of the powerful products Milton Security Group, Inc. brings to the market allows end users to protect their network in a comprehensive manner and meet the challenges which new technology presents every day.