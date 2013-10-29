Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of MIM-D3 (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

MIM-D3 (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Dry eye syndrome (DES), or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a multifactorial disease of the eye caused by dryness, decreased tear production, or increased tear film evaporation. DES, which is often referred to simply as dry eye, is the most prevalent form of ocular discomfort and irritation. The most common symptoms of DES are ocular irritation and discomfort, foreign body sensation, fatigue, and visual disturbances, which interfere with daily activities. In the elderly population, it is the most common reason for seeking eye care, and this is expected to increase exponentially with an aging demographic.



Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals MIM-D3 is under development for the treatment of DES and glaucoma. It is a small-molecule, peptidomimetic of nerve growth factor (NGF), a naturally-occurring protein in the eye that is responsible for the maintenance of the corneal nerves and epithelium, and the production of mucin and tears. While Restasis and many late-stage pipeline products address the inflammatory component of dry eye, MIM-D3 focuses on quickly and efficiently improving the quality of tears produced by the eye. By focusing on this underlying aspect of DES, MIM-D3 also addresses the symptoms of DES, including chronic dryness and grittiness of the ocular surface. Both NGF and brain-derived growth factors have been determined to influence mucin secretion from the conjunctiva, including MUC 5AC. MIM-D3 is a tyrosine kinase receptor agonist that stimulates MUC 5AC secretion from the conjunctival goblet cells.



Scope



- Overview of DES, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on MIM-D3 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for MIM-D3 for the top two countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for Japan and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for DES

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of MIM-D3 performance

- Obtain sales forecast for MIM-D3 from 2012-2022 in top two countries (Japan and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145125/mim-d3-dry-eye-syndrome-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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