MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Shareholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2024 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by MiMedx Group, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by MiMedx Group, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Marietta, GA based MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. On December 29, 2023, MiMedx Group, Inc. announced that "[f]ollowing a routine inspection earlier in the year, the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") took the position that one of the Company's recently-launched placental-derived tissue products – AXIOFILL – does not meet the requirements as a Section 361 product and is therefore subject to enforcement as a Section 351 product. Specifically, FDA asserts that the production of AXIOFILL involves more than "minimal manipulation." The Company does not agree with FDA's position and has been actively engaged with the agency through its "Request For Designation" ("RFD") process. However, on December 21, 2023, MIMEDX received a Warning Letter from FDA reiterating the agency's position on AXIOFILL." Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) declined from $9.27 per share on December 20, 2023, to $7.61 per share on January 04, 2023.



