MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit November 8, 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 8, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) over alleged securities laws violations by MiMedx Group Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares between October 26, 2011 and September 4, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 8, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) between October 26, 2011 and September 4, 2013that MiMedx Group Inc and certain of its officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants issued between October 26, 2011 and September 4, 2013 materially allegedly false and misleading statements about whether its AmnioFix product required U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to be manufactured and marketed.



Then on September 4, 2013, MiMedx Group Inc confirmed that it is in receipt of an "Untitled Letter" from the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). MiMedx Group Inc said that the letter questions the Company's Amnion / Chorion Injectable products' eligibility for marketing solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act. MiMedx Group Inc stated that according to the FDA”s website an "Untitled Letter is an initial correspondence with regulated industry that cites violations that do not meet the threshold of regulatory significance for a Warning Letter."



Shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) dropped from $6.20 per share to as low as $2.20 per share on September 4, 2013.



On November 5, 2013, NASDAQ:MDXG shares closed at $5.46 per share.



Those who purchased shares of MiMedx Group Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com