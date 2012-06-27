Minch Professional Cleaning Company Offers up to $50 off Any Initial Residential Cleaning in Bucks County, PA

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Minch Professional Cleaning Company offers up to $50 off any initial Residential Cleaning in Bucks County. This Cleaning Company in Bucks County assures the highest standard of services by assigning supervisors to repeat cleans. Outstanding workmanship, competitive pricing, and a quick turn-around time are the qualities of this leading Cleaning Company in Bucks County.



Their Bucks County Residential Cleaning is extremely affordable, and they offer options to meet all household budgets. They also provide a range of cleaning services that can render any environment spotless so that you can relax and entertain your friends, or have a nice night in with your family without having to worry about how clean your home is. They know that the home is the most important place for most people and that their time is valuable, so that is why this company encourages open customer communication.



Compared to that of other cleaning companies in Bucks County, their customer service and satisfaction cannot be defeated. They have proudly served hundreds of businesses in the Bucks County, PA area including Bensalem, Levittown, and Holland for years and have the credentials to go along with it. Every one of their commercial cleaning teams is certified, courteous, and professional.



Minch Professional Cleaning Company, the #1 Bucks County Cleaning Company, guarantees that anyone’s business or home will be rendered spotless because they provide deep-cleaning, and maintenance cleaning that can either be done weekly, biweekly, or monthly. Minch Professional Cleaning Company has become the most trusted residential cleaning service in Bucks County and Philadelphia. They have also progressed to become one of the most respected names by providing deep cleaning. A Minch Professional Cleaning Company spokesperson recently stated that, “We feel it is a privilege to be in your Bucks County home and we pledge to treat all of your belongings with the utmost respect.” To hear more about their cleaning services you can check them out online at www.minchcleaning.com