Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC, Announces Minch Money Reward Program Start Date of 3/1/13

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC is starting a new Minch Money Rewards Program for its Bucks County, Montgomery County and New Jersey homeowners. It is a simple way for their valued customers to earn back money on their professional cleaning service in Philadelphia as they spend it. For every $25 a customer spends on a service, they earn $1 in Minch Money. Once customers have earned $25 in Minch Money, they can use it for any of Minch’s professional cleaning services. One important thing to remember is that homeowners can only use one $25 Minch Money Reward at a time. In addition, it also cannot be combined with any other special offers.



Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC offers many different services. They offer residential cleaning, commercial cleaning and construction cleanup. In addition, they also handle maintenance on all types of flooring including stripping, buffing, and waxing. Their staff is fully trained in all areas to ensure Minch’s services provide the very best they can. Residential cleaning services in Bucks County can be done on a weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly maintenance cleaning schedule. Commercial cleaning is done on an as-needed basis, which is typically set by the customer, and it can vary anywhere from multiple times a week to once a month. Minch Professional Cleaning Service is able to schedule around the needs of homeowners.



When the team at Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC decided to develop a rewards program, it was done with the intention of showing appreciation to their customers. Many of the current customers have been with the company for a long time, so it was important to find a way to show how much they appreciate clients and their dedication to their professional cleaning services in Bucks County. Minch Professional Cleaning knows that times are a little tough right now and the economy has it’s struggles, so this was a way to say that Minch understands and they value every single customer no matter how long or short they have been a client.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Many of her customers have been with her for years and years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company consists of a team including 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of one’s home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The company slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly what the company lives by. If they can reach it, then hey can clean it! For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at http://www.minchcleaning.com