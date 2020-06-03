Minch Professional Cleaning Service LLC Is Booking Commercial Clients for the Early Summer

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Minch Professional Cleaning Service, an experienced commercial cleaning service serving Doylestown, PA, and the surrounding area, is scheduling new appointments for business clients who understand the importance of keeping their workspaces looking pristine. Whether it's to make an excellent first impression on clients, maintain the health of their employees, or to keep up company morale, proper office maintenance should be a priority for every business owner.



While it would be great if "don't judge a book by its cover" were true in all cases, in the business world, this saying does not apply. If a potential client sees dirty or cluttered office spaces, they will likely take their business elsewhere. They don't want their tasks managed the same way the business manages its operations, which is one key reason why business owners should take care when selecting their commercial cleaning company.



Beyond a client's first impressions, though, an owner should think about how office cleanliness affects employee health. Communal surfaces can quickly spread bacteria throughout an office and create conditions where employees are regularly taking days off due to illness or severe reactions to allergens in the environment. The longer employees are out, the harder it is to run a business effectively, which is why regular disinfection is integral to worker safety.



Finally, a clean office space is necessary to keep company morale high, as morale comes from having a safe, healthy work environment where employees can feel comfortable and motivated. Business owners who are interested in presenting pristine offices for employees to work in are better able to inspire confidence in their employees, reduce turnover, and increase productivity.



To learn more about the benefits of keeping offices clean, or to get a quote from one of the leading commercial cleaning companies in PA



Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



