Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC Now Offering Reduced Rate for Residential Cleaning Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Whether looking to tidy up the house to maintain a clean appearance, have open houses to get ready to move, or to have company in a sparkling home, Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC is now offering $50 off any first-time deep cleaning for residential homes. Providing service to residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, this award-winning cleaning service will leave any customer in full satisfaction. Their deep cleaning services include cleaning every room—from windows to woodwork to floors. They will clean the garage and even wash and put away the family’s laundry. This special is to be presented at the time of scheduling.



Customers can be assured their house will be in good hands as the cleaners treat each family with respect and provide exceptional customer service. Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC offers some of the best house cleaning services in Princeton and all of New Jersey. Working within the regulations of the health code, every cleaner will wear white gloves to maintain the proper safety procedures. The professionals will dust tables, vacuum carpets, even make the blinds look like new.



For those customers in commercial businesses, Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC is also offering a 10 percent off coupon for deep cleaning commercial properties. As a top-notch building cleaning service in Princeton, the professional cleaners will sanitize all surfaces in the building, while cleaning all countertops, bathrooms, windows and doors. If a building was just under construction and debris is left inside from the maintenance, there’s no better service to clean up the property than Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC. Their flexible hours ensure they will be available at any time of need.



To hear more about the services that Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC provides or to inquire on prices please call 267-202-4110 or visit the website today.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Many of her customers have been with her for years and years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company consists of a team including 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of one’s home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The company slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly what the company lives by. If they can reach it, then they can clean it.



For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at http://www.minchcleaning.com.