Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC Now Offers Seasonal Deals After Newsletter Signup

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Looking to be on the in crowd and receive specials that only a select few know about? Then sign up for the Minch Professional Cleaning Newsletter for seasonal deals and monthly specials. All a person has to do is provide their email address. This way, anyone who signs up can get insider information delivered directly to his or her mailbox. Be the first to know about discounts and ways to save on house cleaning in Princeton, New Jersey, and in Pennsylvania.



Having a residential or commercial property cleaned doesn’t have to be expensive; with their already affordable prices, a person will find added savings in their monthly newsletters on cleaning services. Signing up for the Minch Professional Cleaning newsletter takes seconds and it can be done directly from their homepage on the website. Don’t worry about the mailbox becoming filled with spam emails, as there is only the monthly edition and an occasional promotion that is all that will be sent out.



This cleaning company of Bucks County allows any subscribers to unsubscribe at any time. The Minch Professional Cleaning team respects the privacy of those who join their newsletter and will not give out any of their information for those who are concerned with their email address. What better way to start saving this summer on household cleaning than with Minch Professional Cleaning? It is free to signup and there is no risk at all except for being a part of exclusive deals, promotions and special offers. So, for those who are interested in some of the best professional cleaning services for one’s Pennsylvania and New Jersey property, Minch reserves the greatest savings for the select few. A property owner can’t go wrong by signing up for the Minch Professional Cleaning monthly newsletter. Join today and receive instant savings. For more information contact them today for professional cleaning services.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Many of her customers have been with her for years and years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company consists of a team including 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of one’s home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The company slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly what the company lives by. If they can reach it, then they can clean it.



For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at http://www.minchcleaning.com.