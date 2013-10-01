Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC Offers Construction Clean Up Services for Residential Clients

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Home construction can leave the house a mess. Whether renovating the kitchen, getting an addition to the home, or moving into a newly built house, the debris and scrap left behind by the construction workers can be a chore to clean up. Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC is happy to announce they offer their services to clean the house after a construction job. This enables customers to re-enter their home in a sparkling clean environment immediately upon completion of the project.



Serving as one of the renowned house cleaning companies in Bucks County, Philadelphia, and New Jersey, Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC follows their cleaning checklist to ensure every area of the home is properly prepared for its owners’ return. This includes making sure the carpets are thoroughly vacuumed in all areas (including corners), while sweeping, mopping and scrubbing all hardwood floors.



When residents return home after construction, every room of the home will be wiped down with disinfectants and left free of dust or debris. Additionally, the outdoors of the house—porch, patio and pathway—will be swept to make the home inviting.



When a home is newly constructed, the construction workers leave behind materials that are sharp-edged and could cause damage to the property if disposed of improperly. Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC, offering house cleaning in Princeton, will rid the home of these dangerous materials and provide a safe living area for the residents. When the furniture has been brought in and the kitchen cabinets are in place, the professional cleaning service will remove tags, stickers, and plastic covers to relieve the duty from the homeowners.



There’s no better way to move into a house or arrive home after a renovation than to have a professional cleaning service take care of all the rooms and provide a comfortable home as soon as possible. Cleaning up the home is an annoyance for some, and Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC will provide complete customer satisfaction at an affordable price. For more information about their services or to schedule a cleaning service, please call 267-202-4110.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Several of her clients have been with her for many years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company team consists of 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of one’s home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly the standard the company lives by. If they can reach it, then they can clean it.



For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at http://www.minchcleaning.com.