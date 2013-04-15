Minch Professional Cleaning Services Announces New Product Line AF315

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Every single cleaning crew at Minch Professional Cleaning Services is proud to be utilizing their new product the AF315 during all cleanings. This new and advanced product is used as a disinfectant, deodorizer, and cleaner all in one. So, for those who are using Minch Professional Cleaning Services for their commercial or residential services, they will be sure to have their new product used on their property. This product is much more efficient and cost-effective when it comes to cleaning making for a much more environmental friendly service.



For house cleaning in Bucks County, the new AF315 will be used to replace the need for Clorax Clean-Up and Tilex products that have been used in the past to clean a variety of surfaces and areas in the home. The new cleaning product used by the cleaning technicians at Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC is being utilized in residential homes, day care centers, nursing homes, schools, health care facilities, colleges and much more. The AF315 is safe to be used on numerous surfaces such as kitchen and dining room tables, counter tops, chairs, school desks, walls, shower stalls, tubs, toilets, sinks, Formica and plastic.



This revolutionary cleaning product has the ability to keep floors shining beautifully no matter what material they are made from. It also guarantees a “no film” and “no haze,” bactericide effective against MRSA, which is great for schools and daycares where germs and bacteria thrive the most. It leaves every surface clean and looking new as well as eliminating any odors. The house cleaners at Minch Professional Cleaning love using this new product and the fresh scent it radiates through homes and commercial properties. Throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, property owners will be able to experience Minch’s new cleaning product and see what it is all about.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Many of her customers have been with her for years and years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company consists of a team including 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of one’s home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The company slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly what the company lives by. If they can reach it, then hey can clean it!



For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at http://www.minchcleaning.com