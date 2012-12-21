Minch Professional Cleaning Services Gives the Gift of a Clean Home This Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- With the holiday season fast approaching, it becomes a very hectic time of year for family and friends making it near impossible to get everything done in time. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC wants to remind those that they are able to help out with gift ideas this year. They are pleased to offer gift cards that are available for purchase for any type of services one may need.



Whether one may be hosting the holiday party this year or having out of town relatives stay over there might be some need for house cleaning services afterwards, making it the perfect gift for a clean home. Minch Professional Cleaning Services understand that the kitchen may need some extra TLC after the holiday season has passed so as a token of one’s appreciation why not offer them a clean healthy home allowing them to relax after its over. This way, homeowners can spend more time with their family and friends, enjoying the gifts they have received instead of taking out the trash and cleaning their home once all the holiday decorations have been removed.



Minch Professional Cleaning Services will be able to assist anyone who calls in over the phone to help determine what amount will work best for the recipient’s home. The professionals at Minch’s Cleaning will be able to approximate the perfect amount, covering all their needs. They offer house-cleaning gift cards in any denomination for those who are feeling extra giving this holiday season.



With the help of a professional cleaning service such as Minch’s, one can give the gift of a clean home to alleviate any cleanup post party. In addition to these holiday gift cards, Minch Cleaning Professionals are also offering a few special promotions for cleaning services. For those seeking commercial cleaning services can now obtain 10% off their initial deep cleaning. Whereas for residential homeowners they are offering $50 off the initial deep cleaning that require a 4-hour minimum. Minch Cleaning Professionals urge those who are in need of professional cleaning services to take advantage of these savings while they can.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC:



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services

Minch's is a full service cleaning company that serves Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia County and parts of New Jersey. They offer services in Residential, Commercial, and Construction Cleaning. Services vary from one time, weekly, bi-weekly and monthly. They also offer flexibility with scheduling to fit the needs of all our customers. For more information, visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.