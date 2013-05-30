Minch Professional Cleaning Services Is Now Offering Money off Residential House Cleaning in Bucks County, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Looking for a new house cleaning company in Bucks County, PA? Look no further than Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC, as they are now offering $50.00 off any first time initial deep cleaning. This coupon is valid for new customers only and is available until next December. So, for homeowners who are busy with summer plans, vacationing, or simply traveling the area, they will be able to take advantage of this opportunity for the remainder of the year.



The house cleaners at Minch Professional understand that time is precious and with daily house maintenance, it is hard to enjoy the beautiful summer weather outside. For those who are looking for a reliable team of professional cleaning technicians, Minch Professional Cleaning Service is a great choice for a helping hand. Their goal is to provide quality-cleaning services from top to bottom and make life easy again. When taking advantage of the $50 discount on a cleaning it must be a four-hour minimum, with the coupon presented at the time of the service.



For those who hate sweeping, vacuuming, wiping down those stainless steel appliances, mopping and more, can all be done by the Minch Professional Cleaning team. This is a great time to test out a cleaning company for the first time, or if one is not happy with their current service. They will take care of it all so homeowners do not have to. The team is extremely confident that once one tries their residential house cleaning services, they will be satisfied. Homeowners can find the coupon right on their website along with any other future promotional offers as well. Having a clean home doesn’t have to break the bank, so try Minch Professional Cleaning Service today to schedule an appointment for the first cleaning.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Many of her customers have been with her for years and years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company consists of a team including 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of one’s home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The company slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly what the company lives by. If they can reach it, then hey can clean it!



For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at http://www.minchcleaning.com