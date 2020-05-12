Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Advises on the Difference Between Clean, Sanitized, and Disinfected

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, is advising on how best to disinfect homes to prevent the spread of illnesses like COVID-19. As one of the leading house cleaning companies in Doylestown, PA, the Minch Professional Cleaning Services team has the skill necessary to ensure that every home is properly cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected and educating customers on the critical differences between the three procedures.



It's commonly understood that "cleaning" means eliminating any risk of disease transmission from the surface, but this has led to a false sense of security. From a technical perspective, cleaning only involves removing dirt and debris from surfaces, but this doesn't necessarily mean that those surfaces are free of bacteria or viruses. These pathogens can only be eliminated by sanitizing and disinfecting a surface.



Sanitizing a surface reduces the amount of bacteria on it to levels considered safe, according to official guidelines. In many cases, bacteria still live on the surface, but there's a decreased risk that someone will become sick by touching the surface. By contrast, disinfection involves using EPA-approved chemicals to kill viruses and bacteria living on the surface.



Surfaces should first be cleaned before being sanitized or disinfected, as dirt and debris can lead to an increased number of pathogens living on the surface. However, it's essential to draw a distinction between which surfaces require sanitizing and which need to be disinfected, since there is some concern that overuse of disinfection chemicals contributes to the rise of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.



For more information on the differences between cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting a home, or to get a quote from an expert home cleaning company servicing Bucks County residents, visit www.minchcleaning.com.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.