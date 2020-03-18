Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Available for Cleaning Services Throughout Bucks County This Spring Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Minch Professional Cleaning Services, an established cleaning company in Bucks County with decades of experience, is scheduling new appointments for cleaning services in the area for the spring season. With the warming weather, many homeowners have begun thinking about doing their spring cleaning in preparation for the season, but may not be sure of the best way to do it. Spring cleaning should begin with evaluating whether belongings should remain in the home or be donated. Closets, garages, basements, bookshelves, and other areas in the house are prone to collecting items that may no longer be used and can create a feeling of disorder in the household.



Once donations are made, it's necessary to dust everywhere in the home, as dust tends to accumulate over the winter months. Dusting should include not just the obvious areas – such as shelves, fans, and the corners of rooms – but also less-conventional places like crown moldings, baseboards, light fixtures, and windows.



Following a thorough dusting, it's time to break out the all-purpose cleaner and be sure to disinfect and sanitize countertops, sinks, floors, walls, doorknobs, and other areas where there is high traffic and a higher likelihood of dirt accumulating.



To make spring cleaning less of a chore, it's important to develop habits that contribute to maintaining a clean home. These can be as simple as making the bed, cleaning dishes immediately after a meal, making sure that clean laundry gets folded quickly, or scheduling time during the week to work on one room at a time. While each task may be small, the cumulative effect will make big jobs like spring cleaning far easier than if the entire home has to be cleaned up all at once.



Homeowners can save time by hiring one of the expert house cleaning companies in Doylestown, PA, and the surrounding areas, since their staff will have the skill and resources required to keep homes looking clean and orderly.



