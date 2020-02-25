Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Available for House Cleaning in Buckingham, PA, Throughout Spring 2020

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Minch Professional Cleaning, LLC is now scheduling appointments for house cleaning services in the Buckingham, PA area for the spring season. After the dark winter months, things like grouting may have become stained or mildewed, and the early spring is the perfect time to get kitchen and bathroom tile looking clean and new again.



Individuals looking to clean their grout should start with warm water and a sponge or bristle brush to try to get out stains, mold, or mildew. For particularly stubborn stains, individuals can trade the sponge and bristle brush for a bit of sandpaper or a steam cleaner after wiping down the surface of the grout with warm water.



If this doesn't work, it's possible to use more abrasive solutions like vinegar or hydrogen peroxide. In extreme cases, bleach can be used, but individuals should take care to use it sparingly, or else risk damage to the porous surface of the grouting.



Tile may be less likely to suffer damage from cleaning solutions, but using chemicals like bleach can wear away the grouting between the tiles, creating as many problems as mildew or stains. Generally, it's far better to use the least-abrasive combination of cleanser and tools possible when cleaning grout.



When looking to prevent mold from growing in the grout lines, individuals should wipe down surfaces with a little rubbing alcohol. The rubbing alcohol helps kill mold spores and protect against growths that diminish the look of the bathroom and kitchen tile.



