Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Available for House Cleaning in Bucks County, PA, Immediately

Philadelphia, PA -- 04/14/2021 -- Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC is available for house cleaning in Bucks County, PA, immediately. This cleaning company will go above and beyond for their residential clients.



Prior to starting the cleaning process, however, the team members take note of any animals or children in the home. With that in mind, they will follow all precautions and appropriate safety procedures in the family's best interest. Additionally, organic cleaning products are available should the homeowner prefer them.



While the average house cleaning service may involve vacuuming and dusting to address the major surface areas, Minch offers a deep cleaning process. They will go ahead to clean woodwork, trims, doorknobs, and even doors, as with many other commonly overlooked areas of the home. This includes but is not limited to blinds, light fixtures, kitchen cabinets, appliances, garages, and more. On top of that, there is no cleaning service they will not fulfill. After all, the team takes pride in satisfied clients and top-notch cleanliness.



With any service received comes associated expectations. Because Minch is devoted to quality service for their clients, a supervisor will be assigned to any deep cleaning services to ensure a level of quality control is maintained. In addition, customer feedback is always welcomed, so if anything falls below standards, the team will work hard to mend the issue.



With the best interest of the family and home in mind, there's no reason one would not want to trust Minch for any of their cleaning needs in Bucks County. Learn more at https://www.minchcleaning.com.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



