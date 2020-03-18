Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Booking New Commercial Clients in Need of Cleaning Services Immediately

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Minch Professional Cleaning Services, one of the leading house cleaning companies in Doylestown, PA, is currently booking appointments for new commercial clients in need of immediate cleaning services. Changing seasons means that doing a deep clean is necessary for businesses, as well as homeowners; making sure that workers come into a clean office is one of the most straightforward ways to improve morale and productivity for employees.



There are a lot of similarities between offices and homes when it comes to deep cleaning after the winter. Making sure that carpets, windows and walls are clean is the first step to a spring-cleaning plan for any office as this will help mitigate allergens and improve the overall presentation of the business.



Once these measures have been taken, it's essential to clean furniture in waiting rooms, conference rooms, break rooms, and other areas where there are high levels of traffic. These can become stained or develop odors that have the potential to drive people away.



Additionally, take time to power-wash the building's exterior, as it helps set the tone for what people will expect when they enter the building. Power-washing walkways and sidewalks can even help protect the space from the damaging effects of salt buildup throughout the winter.



Finally, be sure to test HVAC systems and air conditioning units in preparation for the summer. While it may be too early in the year to be using the units full-time, testing the system will help make sure it's in working order for when the time comes. It also offers an opportunity to clean the ventilation of any allergens that could present problems in the summertime.



To find out more about how to spring clean office spaces



