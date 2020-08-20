Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Catches the Spots Other Cleaning Companies Miss

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- When homeowners hire a company to clean their homes, they expect their property to be spotless by the time the job is done. Unfortunately, some home cleaning companies in Doylestown, PA, do a mediocre job, leaving homeowners with even more work after a long day. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC is proud to continue providing full-service deep cleaning processes that catch the dirt and grime that other companies miss.



Deep cleaning processes from Minch include every room in the home, ensuring that every dirty space is cleaned. Every deep cleaning process includes dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, and the specific types of cleaning that every room in the house needs. Minch's team prides itself on catching the little things that other home cleaning companies miss — for example, cleaning dirt off crown molding and dusting off the fan blades for a fresher feel. From the kitchen to the master bathroom, homeowners know that they can always count on Minch to deliver a perfectly clean property — and to lower their stress levels after a long week.



Busy homeowners who are having trouble keeping up with their home processes are encouraged to take a break with a deep clean from Minch's professional cleaning company in Bucks County. Anyone interested in learning more about all the processes included with a residential deep cleaning or who would like to create their appointment or claim a free quote is encouraged to give the team at Minch a call. Their team can also be found online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.