Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Employs Highly-Trained Cleaning Professionals

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- No matter if they own a home or manage a business, every property owner needs to carefully consider who they allow to access their space. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC understands firsthand that choosing the right company for a business or house cleaning in Buckingham, PA, is a major decision. That's why they're proud to employ a full team of well-trained cleaning professionals and to remain transparent on their training and quality control procedures. This allows home and business owners to rest with the peace of mind that comes with knowing they'll receive top-quality, safe services every time they call.



House cleaning companies in Bucks County, PA, know that when a homeowner calls for a cleaning service, they want the job to be done right the first time. Home cleaning professionals working with Minch are fully trained in proper chemical usage and the full Minch deep cleaning processes before they visit a home. Their team even employs a quality control manager who's responsible for regularly inspecting each cleaner's work to ensure that they're meeting the standards that home and business owners have come to expect when they hire Minch for a job.



Anyone struggling to keep up with their home or business sanitation is encouraged to give themselves a break and leave these tasks to Minch's professional team. Home and commercial property owners who would like to learn more about Minch are encouraged to give their team a call or to pay them a visit online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



