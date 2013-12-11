Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Extends Holiday Special

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Do to the success of the company’s holiday promotion, Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC is pleased to announce they are extending them until after the holiday season. The holiday promotion being offered to customers total $100 in savings, making Minch the most affordable cleaning service during the holiday season. Customers, who schedule an appointment with Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC before January 31st, 2014, will receive $50 off deep clean service (minimum of 4 hours).



Customers who choose the deep cleaning service can expect Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC will have al areas of their home thoroughly cleaned. This includes washing, vacuuming and scrubbing every inch of the home in an efficient manner. The Minch cleaners who show up to the customer’s home do not leave until every last inch is cleaned. During every job, a team leader from Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC conducts an initial walkthrough. From there, he or she will wash doors, doorknobs and all woodwork of the house. When that is finished, the professional cleaner will proceed to wash all windows, clean the blinds, polish the floors and clean all light fixtures. During the deep cleaning, the outside porch and garage will be cleaned thoroughly and all trash will be taken to the curb. This includes everything left over from taking down the decorations after a joyous holiday family gathering. Families will be left with a perfect setting to bring in 2014.



After enjoying a positive deep cleaning experience with Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, customers will receive $10 off each of their next five maintenance home cleanings. During the maintenance cleaning, Minch cleaners will dust, vacuum and sanitize all rooms including the kitchen and bathroom.



Residents of PA and NJ can learn more about the holiday special offered by the leading Bucks County cleaning service by calling 267-202-4110 or by visiting the website.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Several of their clients have been with them for many, many years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company consists of 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly the standard the company lives by. If they can reach it, they can clean it.



For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at 215-949-2154 or http://www.minchcleaning.com/.