Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Featured in Bucks County Courier Times

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- A newspaper article was written in the Bucks County Courier Times regarding the preparation of one’s home prior to putting it up for sale. In the article, Minch Professional Cleaning, LLC was featured along with a few other cleaning service businesses. The cleaning company of Bucks County had one of their professional cleaning technicians photographed for the detailed article that highlighted a majority of important points on preparation. Minch Cleaning Professionals emphasized the key factors that should be done when one is getting ready to put their house for sale on the market. As a professional cleaning service in Philadelphia, Minch Cleaning is able to handle all the homeowners needs so their home sells quicker.



The article in the Bucks County Courier Times was able to highlight many positive aspects of the house cleaning company of Bucks County in a positive light. It gave readers a quick insight as to what Minch Cleaning Professionals is all about, leaving an open door for potential clients wanting to learn more. They have had the opportunity to gain a larger client base from the exposure in the Bucks County Courier Times making one time cleaning services into repeat clients. Homeowners in the Bucks County and surrounding area have been very impressed with Minch Cleaning Professionals, LLC services and their ability to help homeowners get their home ready to sell.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC has been around almost 9 years now. The owner, Kathleen Minch, has been in the cleaning business for well over 20 years, allowing her experience to add another dimension to the company. The company offers many services such as Residential cleaning, Commercial cleaning, Construction cleaning, Carpet cleaning and Floor maintenance (buffing, stripping, waxing). For on-going Maintenance Cleans they strive to supply the same team each clean. This helps to ensure the clean is being handled to the best of Minch’s ability and there is a comfort level for the homeowners. All pricing is handled per job and at a very comparable rate. For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at http://www.minchcleaning.com