Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Helps Business Owners Make an Amazing First Impression

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Business owners understand that the way their business looks doesn't only affect how employees work — it can also influence the perception of a business with customers and clients as well. A clean, well-organized waiting room or meeting space tells clients that the business owner takes pride in their work and puts effort toward keeping their space good-looking. A dirty or disorganized space may tell clients and customers that this lackluster attention to detail may extend to the business's products or services. Thankfully, business owners in Pennsylvania don't need to tackle this tough task on their own when they work with Minch.



Minch is one of the most trusted commercial cleaning companies in PA — and their team understands just how important it is that business owners make a fantastic first impression on their clients. Minch's team has been specially trained to cover all areas of a commercial space and to ensure that all areas that clients see are sparkling clean. Commercial cleaning services from Minch help business owners keep their spaces running efficiently — and their clients and customers happy.



As the new year gets into full swing, business owners across the state are re-evaluating their commercial cleaning schedules. Business owners and office managers who would like to learn more about working with one of the best commercial cleaning companies in Doylestown, PA, or who would like to schedule their consultation are encouraged to give the team at Minch a call.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.