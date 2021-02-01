Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Helps Renters Move out More Effectively

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Anyone who rents a home knows that moving out is a major hassle. One thing that many renters neglect to take care of when they move into a new space is their home's cleaning. While cleaning a space they're moving out of might not strike most renters as a valuable use of their time, cleaning up before moving out can sometimes be the difference between a security deposit being returned to the renter or kept by the landlord.



Renters who don't have enough time to clean out their own space are encouraged to contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC to take care of this tough task for them. Minch is one of the area's top providers of house cleaning in Doylestown, PA, and beyond — and their services aren't limited to men and women who own their own homes. Renters who are preparing to move out and who want to ensure that their security deposit is returned can rely on Minch to perform a complete deep clean on their space. From taking out the trash to detailing crown molding, Minch's team of professionals provide comprehensive cleaning services.



No matter if they're a renter preparing for a major move or a homeowner looking for a break, local residents know that Minch is standing by as one of the most trusted house cleaning companies in Doylestown, PA. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Minch or who would like to schedule their first appointment for deep cleaning services is encouraged to give them a call today.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.