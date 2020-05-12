Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Is Scheduling New Clients for Home Cleaning Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, is currently scheduling clients for home cleaning services in the Doylestown area. As one of the leading house cleaning companies servicing Doylestown, PA, Minch Professional Cleaning Services pays attention to every detail. Customers can further consult with the Minch Professional Cleaning team on the best ways to minimize the buildup of dust in their homes by using a doormat, implementing a "no shoes" policy, and using proper vacuuming techniques.



Doormats should be standard practice for every home looking to reduce the amount of dust indoors. While it's impossible to eliminate dust, cutting down on the amount of debris and dust-causing particulates tracked in from outside can lead to better air quality and fewer issues with allergies.



In conjunction with a doormat, individuals looking to cut down on dust inside their home should seek to implement a "no shoes" policy, as even the best doormat will likely miss some parts of the shoe where dirt and debris can get lodged. Keeping all shoes in one place by the door makes it far easier to keep all potential dust particles centralized in a single location, which makes it a simple matter to clean up and remove from inside a house.



Finally, it's essential to use the proper method of vacuuming to keep dust from being dispersed through the home as a result. It may be tempting to speed through vacuuming, but doing so makes it far less likely that dirt and dust will be suctioned up. Rushing the process is sure to kick up the dust and spread it around the home.



To find out more methods of reducing indoor dust, or to get a quote from an expert cleaning company servicing Bucks County, visit www.minchcleaning.com.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.