Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Makes Construction Clean-Up a Breeze

Cleaning up a home after a renovation project can be a monumental task. In some cases (especially when there is still active construction going on), cleaning up can even be dangerous or jeopardize the work of the professionals on site. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC is offering construction cleanup in addition to its current menu of home and commercial cleaning services.



Very few house cleaning companies in Bucks County are equipped to offer safe construction site cleanup services. However, no construction cleanup project is too big or too small for the team at Minch to handle. Their team offers flexible hours to coordinate with painters or construction professionals, and they can even work around select crew for limited downtime. Minch understands that home and office owners want to regain control of their space as quickly as possible after construction is completed, which is why they focus on providing services that are both affordable and efficient. No matter if they're simply replacing a set of cabinets or working on major renovations before putting their home up on the market, Minch is the area's top choice for construction cleanup.



Construction site owners and managers who are looking for a simpler way to handle their site cleanup are encouraged to contact the team at Minch today. Interested parties can learn more about the team at Minch or schedule their construction site or house cleaning in Buckingham, PA, by giving them a call. They can also be found online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/, where home, business, and construction site managers can request their free quote.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.