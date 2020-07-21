Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Makes Essential Workers' Lives Easier

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- As the novel COVID-19 virus continues to change the way people everywhere live and work, essential employees are showing up every day to keep things running smoothly. From doctors and nurses taking care of an increased number of patients to grocery store employees struggling to keep up with demand, it can be difficult to keep up with non-work-related chores as an essential worker. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, a well-known and respected house cleaning company in Doylestown, PA, is proud to continue supporting the hardworking men and women of Pennsylvania by offering comprehensive deep home cleaning services.



Minch's cleaning professionals pride themselves on the quality of work they provide clients during deep home cleanings. Their team members undergo rigorous training before they're sent to work on a client's home to ensure that everyone receives the highest possible standard of cleanliness. From dusting ceiling fans to cleaning crown molding at the base of the floor, Minch's team remembers to clean the often-forgotten spots that other cleaning companies pass over.



Whether an essential worker keeping society running or a busy parent having trouble keeping up with the kids, a deep cleaning session from Minch's cleaning company in Bucks County, PA, can make any homeowner's life significantly easier.



Anyone interested in learning more about what sets the team at Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC apart from the competition, is encouraged to give them a call today and schedule an appointment. Their team can also be found online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/, where local homeowners can read more about the services and specials that are currently available.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



