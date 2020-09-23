Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Makes Kitchen Sanitation Easy

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- No matter if they're planning a big birthday party or preparing for an upcoming holiday, every homeowner knows that the kitchen should be the focal point of their cleaning efforts. Unfortunately, new homeowners or homeowners who don't have a ton of time on their hands might miss some of the most common areas where germs hide in the kitchen. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC prides itself on providing full-service house cleaning in Buckingham, PA, and beyond that includes comprehensive kitchen sanitation.



Minch's team offers full-home deep cleaning services that catch the dirty and dusty areas where other house cleaning companies in Bucks County miss. From changing all trash cans to thoroughly scrubbing down oven grates, homeowners know that their kitchens will be party-ready by the time the team at Minch is finished.



Minch's deep cleaning sessions don't end in the kitchen. Every member of Minch's cleaning team is fully trained and equipped to provide thorough cleaning in every room of the home. They can even specialize their cleaning sessions to best fit the unique needs of the homeowner and the layout of the property.



Now is the perfect time for busy homeowners to treat themselves to a comprehensive deep cleaning session from Minch. To learn more about their team or to schedule an appointment for service, homeowners are encouraged to reach out. Interested parties can also learn more about their currently available services and team by paying them a visit online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.