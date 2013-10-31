Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Offering Cleaning/Serving Services for Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- As the holidays are quickly approaching, most people will gather together with family and friends to celebrate. Everyone knows that this time of the year is stressful enough, and throwing a party will certainly add to that stress. To help reduce the stress and create a clean and healthy environment for any sized party, Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC offers their cleaning services this holiday season to help make things a little more enjoyable for their clients.



The professionals offer services to assist before, during, and after any party or gathering as it is always nice to have a helping hand. In addition, they are also able to serve during the party or gathering. They can help keep the food warm and ready as well as straightening up as the party goes on. Utilizing the services of Minch Professional Cleaning, LLC allows clients to sit back and enjoy the party along with their guests. The professional cleaning services in Bucks County can help with setting up and cleaning before everyone arrives, and all the way until the last dish is washed after everyone has left. Let’s face it; no one wants to wake up the day after a party to a huge mess they have to clean up, so let a professional cleaning service handle it.



Whether looking for residential or commercial cleaning companies in PA, Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC will help solve the problem and make the home or office look better than before the party started. Striving for exceptional customer service, the professional cleaners will communicate clearly with their clients to get a grasp of the services they desire. They’ll vacuum carpets, clean the kitchen of any traces of crumbs or leftovers, as well as sweep and mop the area with their high-quality equipment; anything to help satisfy their clients.



For more information about their services or to request an appointment for the holidays, please call 267-202-4110 or visit their website today.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Several of their clients have been with them for many, many years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company consists of 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly the standard the company lives by. If they can reach it, they can clean it.



For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC at 215-949-2154 or http://www.minchcleaning.com/.