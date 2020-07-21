Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Offers Comprehensive Home Cleaning Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- There's nothing worse than paying for service from a professional cleaning company in Bucks County only to later find that there are still messes left over after they're finished. Homeowners who want their cleaning job done right the first time around consistently turn to Minch Professional Cleaning Services for their comprehensive deep cleaning processes.



Minch Professional Cleaning Services' deep cleaning appointments are the most complete way for a homeowner to ensure that their property will be cleaned from top to bottom. Deep cleaning services from Minch include everything from washing woodwork and trim to vacuuming all carpets in the home, and from cleaning upholstery to cleaning out the garage. Their team prides themselves on catching the often-forgotten spots in each homeowner's property — like scrubbing the inside of the oven and changing the trash cans in every room of the home. When homeowners hire Minch, they know that they'll always come home to a property that's perfectly clean and that they won't need to worry about having any additional tasks waiting for them.



Now is the ideal time for homeowners to schedule their professional home cleaning session with Minch's house cleaning company in Doylestown, PA. Anyone interested in learning more about which specific services are included with a deep cleaning appointment or who would like to schedule an appointment is encouraged to give Minch Professional Cleaning Services a call today. Their company can also be found online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/, where interested parties can read more about current sales and specials.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



