Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Offers Comprehensive in-Home Deep Cleaning Processes

There's nothing worse than hiring a home cleaning company to straighten up — only to find that the job hasn't been fully completed. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC is proud to provide homeowners with comprehensive house cleaning in Buckingham, PA, that takes care of the tasks that other home cleaning companies miss.



A deep cleaning appointment from Minch covers every room in any type of home. From taking out all of the garbage cans and replacing the bags to cleaning cobwebs off fans and wiping down crown molding, Minch ensures that homeowners come home to a spotless property every time. Their team even offers personalized cleaning plans customized to each homeowner's unique property care needs. For example, homeowners with children might prefer that Minch's team spends their time tackling a large load of laundry, while pet owners might ask them to pay special attention to the presence of cat or dog hair on furniture. Minch also offers customized package plans to keep their services affordable.



No matter if homeowners are looking for the best house cleaning company in Doylestown, PA, to help out with their spring cleaning or a long-term contract to keep their home spotless throughout the year, Minch is the team for the job. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Minch or who would like to schedule their first appointment is encouraged to call their team. Their team can also be found online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



