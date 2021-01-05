Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Provides Comprehensive Cleaning for New Year Get-Togethers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- Many homeowners want clean homes prior to guests coming over in the new year. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC wants those homeowners to know that hiring a professional cleaning company in Bucks County can save them money and time.



Professional cleaners perform their work very quickly in comparison to an average homeowner for the same quality of job. This is because the cleaners know the products and techniques to use to get a great result in as little time as possible. This means that them going into a home for just a few hours can leave the home looking like it was being worked on for days or even weeks.



When a homeowner cleans his or her home, they often go through a routine. This means the same things routinely get cleaned or missed. Instead, seeking professional house cleaning in Bucks County allows the area to be looked at differently. The professional cleaners take a look at each individual task, not a routine area. This allows them to see the space as it is and visualize what type of dirt or debris is actually there.



Professional cleaners also cover a wide array of tasks. It may be easy for a homeowner to vacuum, but it may be difficult to climb a ladder to reach light fixtures, ceiling fans, or cobwebs. In this case, the cleaner can take on specific tasks homeowners find more difficulty with.



Anyone who's preparing to welcome guests into their home can benefit from a cleaning appointment from Minch. To get in contact with their team, homeowners are encouraged to give them a call.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



