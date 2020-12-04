Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Provides Comprehensive Home Cleaning Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- During this hectic and unpredictable time, many homeowners are finding themselves falling behind on their day to day tasks and responsibilities. From balancing homeschooling to managing increased work-related responsibilities and covering for employees who are ill, tasks like home cleaning can quickly fall to the wayside as homeowners focus on more pressing matters. Minch is encouraging overwhelmed homeowners to get the assistance they need managing their households with a deep cleaning session from the professionals.



House cleaning companies in Bucks County understand that maintaining a clean home can sometimes take hours of time throughout the week. Minch's professional team of cleaning professionals is trained to streamline the cleaning process, providing homeowners with comprehensive, clean properties in a fraction of the time it takes untrained men and women to achieve the same effects. When homeowners choose Minch to provide their home cleaning services, they know that when they return home from a long day of work, school, or childcare, they'll have a sparkling home waiting for them.



Homeowners who need a break from their regular home maintenance schedules are encouraged to allow Minch's professional cleaning company in Bucks County to give them the time to rest and relax. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Minch's or who would like to make their service appointment is encouraged to give them a call. Interested parties can also pay a visit to Minch's team online at https://www.minchcleaning.com/, where they can read more about currently available services and specials.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of a home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



For more information on cleaning and commercial janitorial services in Bucks County, please visit http://www.minchcleaning.com.