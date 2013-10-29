Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC Voted Best of Bucks 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Utilizing their cleaning experience, expertise, and quality customer service, Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC is pleased to announce they have been presented the award for best cleaning service of 2013. The company was selected by their clients and readers of the Bucks County Courier Times in the Best of Bucks edition.



Time and time again, the staff at Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC has proven that they are in fact the best at what they do. None of the other cleaning services in Bucks County come close to the high standards they set. Their staff is fully trained and thrive on open communication with their clients. The professionals are trained to clean any surface and use safety precautions like white glove cleaning and a control manager to make sure the entire project is properly completed.



Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC offers many different services to help make things easier for their clients. Not only are they the best in residential cleaning, but they also are at the top for commercial cleaning companies in PA. They complete residential cleaning on a weekly, bi-weekly and monthly basis. Commercial cleaning is offered and scheduled to meet the needs of the clients. Construction cleaning is also offered and can range anywhere from a new home being built, a new store that is preparing to open, or even making an upgrade to a current home. It is typically done on a step by step process to help make things much easier of the contractor, and once the construction is complete, one more final clean is completed.



Their newly renovated website offers more information as well as current special offers they have running. Be sure to check it out today.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC:

Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC has been in the cleaning business for nearly 10 years now. Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the business for more the 20 years. Several of her clients have been with her for many years. The reputation of both Kathleen and the company speak for themselves. The company team consists of 12-18 people. All of their employees are trained and fully certified to ensure the safety of one’s home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey, and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan “We Clean Every Inch” is exactly the standard the company lives by. If they can reach it, then they can clean it.



For more information, contact Minch Professional Cleaning Service, LLC at 215-949-2154 or www.minchcleaning.com.