Mind-Blowing and Beautiful Xmas Live Wallpaper at bit.ly

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Christmas and New Year will be arriving soon to bring joy and happiness to the world. In this season of hope, PimpDroid has introduced Xmas Snow Globe Live Wallpaper through the website bit.ly. People can easily install wonderful and creative snow live wallpaper on their devices for creating a feeling of Christmas and New Year.



The beautiful Xmas live wallpaper is said to be highly interactive as it snows on shaking. Users can create their own snow storms with the help of this entertaining, funny, relaxing, stylish and elegant falling snow live wallpaper from PimpDroid. This advanced application is of high definition and carries winter and Christmas snow landscape live wallpaper in different shades and designs.



Individuals can configure details like the viewer’s position, touch sounds, flake shapes, velocity, speed, alternating background wallpaper images and more. Snow/water globes are some of the most cherished toys from childhood. The interactive falling snow wallpapers from PimpDroid bring back a similar feeling with the touch of technology.



The free Winter Snow Globe Android live wallpaper has been created with the purpose of covering the natural themes of the entire season. The website bit.ly has made available the Falling Snow Flakes Android live wallpaper with easy installation options. The application on moving snowflakes appears to contain certain meditative components, which relax the mind of viewers easily.



The developer’s says, “You can also check out the galleries of our HD backgrounds for Android before you decide to download or purchase an app. See all the awesome HD images in top quality and optimized for high density devices all completely free.”



Downloaders are not required to apply too much intelligence to play the beautiful winter landscape live wallpaper developed by PimpDroid. Viewers can enjoy the snowflakes live wallpaper on their way to a meeting, during break or at the office. The new application guarantees to turn the Android devices into a platform for seasonal and occasional backgrounds, with the winter scene live wallpaper and New Year eve wallpaper.



Users can watch snowflakes falling beautifully by just simply shaking it. People who are looking for winter live wallpaper or all seasons wallpaper can rely on the products offered by the PimpDroid via bit.ly website.



To get more information about the new Christmas live wallpapers, visit http://bit.ly/1ikHEW5



For downloading other seasonal live wallpapers, visit http://www.live-wallpaper-android.com/



About PimpDroid-Free Android Live Wallpapers ARGE

PimpDroid-Free Android Live Wallpapers ARGE offers a wide range of beautiful, innovative, stylish and creative wallpapers suitable for Android devices. This interactive, live wallpaper is aimed at creating a feeling of various seasons and occasions with advanced background images.



Media Contact

PimpDroid-Free Android Live Wallpapers ARGE

Contact: Jim Storagh

Address: Linzerstrasse 34

1080 Vienna, Austria, Europe

Tel: 0043 198 638 989 631

Email: js@live-wallpaper-android.com

URL: http://www.live-wallpaper-android.com/