Spencer Institute's Mind Body Fitness Certification Integrates Best of Mental and Physical Training to Promote Healthy Living

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- With benefits including stress reduction, better sleep, greater confidence and awareness, positive changes in shape and appearance, and increased energy, it’s no wonder that the mind-body industry continues to explode and expand on the world stage. To train more professionals to support this growth and interest, the Spencer Institute offers an online Mind Body Fitness certification at http://spencerinstitute.com/mind-body-fitness-coach-certification/.



The only online mind-body fitness training available today, the Spencer Institute’s program focuses on holistic mind-body training, practices including yoga, meditation and tai chi, science and business options. The coaching program offers a wide-ranging perspective on both new and ancient mind-body techniques and applications.



“Through our Mind Body Fitness Coach certification, you will learn to share the amazing gifts of a healthy mind, body and spirit with your clients, increasing your value as a fitness professional and your career satisfaction,” said Dr. John Spencer Ellis, CEO and president of The Spencer Institute and creator of the Mind Body Fitness Coach certification. “Combining the best of scientifically proven mind-body practices with the latest techniques and disciplines, you will learn about reducing stress and increasing joy, which is a pretty cool thing.”



The Spencer Institute’s online Mind Body Fitness certification is designed for both new and experienced fitness professionals, body workers, massage therapists, Reiki therapists, life coaches, hypnotherapists, personal trainers, physical therapists, fitness and aerobics instructors, gym owners, fitness counselors and others interested in helping increase life satisfaction through powerful mind-body techniques for clients.



“If you’ve ever taken a great yoga class or felt at complete peace in a natural setting, you already understand the value of mind-body training. This online certification takes it to the next level, giving you scientific and business background on this life-changing industry,” Ellis added.



About the Spencer Institute

Founded by Dr. John Spencer Ellis, an international leader in wellness coaching, personal development and fitness, The Spencer Institute offers life coaching, holistic education, nutrition coaching, sports psychology and wellness training certification programs delivered in online and distance learning formats that are designed to provide a step-by-step blueprint to success. The programs were developed to help people find the career of their dreams while helping others live better lives. For more information about the Spencer Institute or the Mind Body Fitness Coach Certification, please visit http://spencerinstitute.com/mind-body-fitness-coach-certification/



