Mind Free Labs Unveils New App That Let's Users Make Money by Performing a Series of Simple Tasks

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- App developer Mind Free Labs has just released the beta version of their new “Get Paid For” app MintCoins. MintCoins was released on January 8, 2013 and is a free app download for us on the Android. With MintCoins, users can get paid by performing a series of simple tasks like watching an ad, completing a survey, watching a video and even downloading other free apps. The developers at Mind Free Labs created this app to add to the popular category that allows ordinary people to add a little or a lot of extra income each month. Although still in the beta phase, thousands have already downloaded this lucrative app and are making money using it and the developers announced that they are adding new offers on a consistent basis.



The app is simple to download and use. Once users download MintCoins they register and login to the app by using an email address. Users can then scan all the offers available on the app and choose those that they are interested in and that they have time to complete. Once the offer is complete the user will earn their rewards. When the earnings total $3, the user can withdraw the money directly into a PayPal account. All payouts are completed within 24 hours.



There are other ways to make money with this app besides downloading the free apps. Users can also invest some money and download paid apps that offer very high payouts when tasks are completed. Users can also do nothing after they download the MintCoins app and make money by simply referring the app to others. When users refer another user they earn 50 cents after the referred user completes their first withdrawal. The referred user even gets 25 cents immediately when they download the app.



To learn more or to download this app visit the MintCoins website or email mindfreelabs@gmail.com.