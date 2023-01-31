Mind over Body

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2023 -- In this week's Marvel of Mind-Body Medicine show, hosts Dr. Janet Galipo and Dr. Laura Stuvé are joined by Dawson Church, PhD, award-winning science writer and best-selling author of The Genie in Your Genes, Mind to Matter and Bliss Brain. Dr. Church is a pioneer in the science of the mind-body connection — how our emotions and thoughts impact invisible energy fields in our cells and profoundly influence our body's ability to heal. He will share how to apply wellness breakthroughs such as EFT tapping on acupoints, optimism and meditation to help your body heal.



About Dawson Church

Dawson Church, PhD, was the first to demonstrate how our emotions influence our 20,000 genes in his book, The Genie in Your Genes. Dr. Church did undergraduate and graduate work at Baylor University and his doctorate at Holos University under neurosurgeon Norm Shealey, MD, PhD, founder of the American Holistic Medical Association. Dr. Church has conducted dozens of clinical trials and his groundbreaking research is published in many prestigious scientific journals. He founded the National Institute for Integrative Healthcare to study and implement promising evidence-based psychological and medical techniques.



About Doctors Janet Galipo and Laura Stuve

Dr. Laura Stuvé is a PhD molecular biologist, researcher, sought-after practitioner and instructor of science-based, intuitive medicine. Dr. Janet Galipo is a Doctor of Oriental Medicine who has been in private practice since 1993 working with acupuncture, homeopathy, nutrition, herbal medicine, and mind-body medicine. Together, they have created a pioneering system of mind-body medicine called BodyIntuitive to provide effective solutions for many who have not been helped by traditional therapies.



About the Marvel of Mind-Body Medicine

What we think influences how we feel—but do you know the actual physiological impact of our emotions, stresses and beliefs on our health? Through the Marvel of Mind-Body Medicine, Doctors Laura Stuve and Janet Galipo share their trailblazing work to help us understand how we can play a profound role in changing our own health outcomes. Each week experts researching and practicing the mind body connection share their scientific discoveries and incredible stories of transformation and healing. Tune in on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4111



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide.