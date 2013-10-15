Mind over Matter: Finding the Right Fitness Mindset

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Newton’s First Law of Motion states “An object in motion stays in motion until acted upon by an outside force.” Using this logic, the key to establishing a fitness routine would be to simply get the ball rolling. But, the opposite of this law is often where people find themselves stuck: “An object at rest stays at rest until an outside force changes it.”



People oftentimes have an outside force acting upon them in the form of the media, doctors, or loved ones who want to change their health for the better, but sometimes this outside force isn’t enough. How can a person motivate themselves to find the right fitness mindset?



A positive mindset is key to achieving any fitness or weight loss goal, and achieving that mindset often involves self-assessment and reflection. A person’s thoughts help originate every action they take, thus switching thoughts to more positive and encouraging patterns could be key to establishing a well-rounded mindset about a fitness routine.



Fitness blogger and trainer Shelly Greenfield advises clients to analyze how they think of themselves; pick a label that sounds appealing and apply it to the lifestyle one wishes to achieve. Thinking of oneself as a fit mom, or a competitor, begins to have an effect on the psyche, and the positive affirmations will eventually affect positive changes.



The mind is a powerful tool when it comes to establishing any sort of fitness routine or new lifestyle change. Instead of a self-assessment of fat or thin, unhealthy or well, a person should assess themselves as who they want to become. Belief turns into reality, and soon enough mind will be enough to move the body off the couch and into a healthier lifestyle.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com