The newly released book "Mind Shift: Your Attitude Is Your Wealth", claiming the world is a looking glass that gives back every individual the reflection of their own thought, is now available online at the world's largest online book store, Amazon.com.



According to author Christopher Duncan, every condition, every experience of life is the results of our mental attitude.



“We can do only what we think we can do. We can have only what we think we can have. What we do, what we are, what we have, all depends upon what we think.” Says Duncan, who wrote Mind Shift: Your Attitude Is Your Wealth to help educate the black race.



As a Black author living in America, Duncan believes people can never express anything that they do not first have in mind. According to him, in every human being lies the seed of greatness… the seat of unlimited potential for excellence waiting to be unleashed.



He says he wrote “Mind Shift” to help people who are ready to go all the way to freedom.



“Are you ready to take charge of your life and do what you truly LOVE?” he questioned.



Containing some 136 pages, Duncan’s new book, according to one reviewer, Joel, having felt he the need for a major mind shift, turned to Duncan’s new book, and lo and behold, found it to contain a lot of value from page one and beyond. Claiming he would recommend the book for persons ages of 21 and over, Joel says this first experience reading a Christopher Duncan book, “was a wonderful experience and I'll look for his work again.”



Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, Mind Shift according to reviewer Rolanduk, it is the kind of book that which “catches your attention the first page and don’t leave you until you get to the end.”



“It provides not only a good ready, but provides the reader with some great mental exercises… that gonna definitely make you see your life in a different way,” says Rolanduk, who loves how the book highlights the importance of the small things in the life, and how it teaches the reader to value self-worth.



Tony Howard another reader who also finds Mind Shift a great mental exercise, says it provide invaluable advice on how to succeed in life. “This book gave me a new way of looking at life, and showed me things about myself and my way of thinking that I had never thought about. It gave me a new way of seeing my life and my goals,” says Howard.



