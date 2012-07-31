Mind-Theatre.com Ushers in a New Audio Era

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- In today’s fast-paced world, many people seek ways to relax at the end of the day. Some individuals exercise to relieve stress while others meditate. In order to successfully relieve stress through meditation, audio is often used to enhance the meditative state of the practitioner.



As advances in cognitive research are made, scientists are discovering an increasing number of links between the sensory experience generated by the outside world and the inner state of consciousness. With this in mind, a new product intended to enhance the relaxation state has recently been developed. This product is called Mind Theatre, and it is attracting the attention of people across the Internet.



This product presents various stories told in an immersive fashion. By visiting the Mind Theatre website, individuals can learn about the kinds of stories that they can experience. The first story, for example, presents “a man's journey back to his childhood village which engulfs him in memories and experiences that change him forever. This gentle story revolves around the intricacies of a father-son relationship in a remote village in southern India. This first play of the series is intended to be a soothing cultural audio experience,” describes Mind Theatre.



For the first time ever, Mind Theatre is offering this immersive 3D binaural audio storytelling through its website, which features a real-time translation of an audio play. Plus, this unique experience features innovative 3D audio techniques.



According to Mind Theatre the audience is immersed by transporting them, as part of a relaxing journey, to a distant land. When listened to in a quiet listening environment, the meditative experience offered by the mind theatre journey is unparalleled compared to other forms of media available today.



Visitors can discover this experimental media movement by visiting the Mind Theatre website and listening to the first five-chapter story free of charge.



A Mind Theatre spokesperson states



“Both experienced practitioners and beginners in meditation are able to discover an innovative new medium that can enrich their practice via Mind Theatre. This soothing meditative experience is different from standard relaxation audio, so visitors have the chance to discover something that is truly unique. We believe this heralds a whole new medium.”



Mind Theatre is an immersive 3D audio story telling experience. This is a series of binaural audio recordings that are tailor made to be listened to in the quiet of the home and in complete darkness. The plays are intended to be a meditative experience that transports the audience to a different time and place.



