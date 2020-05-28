Mindex Ltd Announces the Continued Sales and Support of Laboratory Equipment During the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Horley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- With 36 years of experience in exporting scientific products to African and the Levant, Mindex LTD has built a reputation of providing a first class service across its client base. They are proud to the exclusive distributor of Stanhope Seta.



We are continuing to operate at full service during the Covid-19 pandemic as many supply chain manufacturers and distributors across many industries rely on testing from Laboratory equipment. A spokesperson from Mindex was incredibly keen to comment saying, "Of course we are incredibly proud to the exclusive distributor of Stanhope Seta and the other brands we represent. At Mindex we strive to only represent the highest quality laboratory equipment."



Surrey based Stanhope Seta are a family run business that specialises in the design and manufacture of laboratory test instruments for quality control applications. Mindex manage the process for the end user from Enquiry through to installation, training and maintenance.



About Mindex

Established in 1984, Mindex markets world renowned brands such as Stanhope Seta, Rigaku, Zeltex, Pilodist and Oxford Instruments across Africa and the Levant. To learn how Mindex could help you and your business, please visit their website at https://mindex-ltd.co.uk/.



